STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Small investors get full allotment in LIC IPO

LIC raised a total of Rs 20,557 crore through the IPO, which saw the government selling 3.5% of its stake in the life insurance behemoth.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Small investors who applied for the minimum lot of 15 shares in LIC’s mega IPO have received full allotment, while the remaining shares were distributed proportionately among other investors. 

LIC raised a total of Rs 20,557 crore through the IPO, which saw the government selling 3.5% of its stake in the life insurance behemoth.  The issue price has been fixed at Rs 949 apiece. Nearly 52% of the retail investors eligible for 210 shares each (Rs 2 lakh per investor at Rs 949), received allotment of 78 shares each, while the rest were allotted 77 shares. The retail portion of 6.92 crore shares was subscribed 1.61 times.

The largest oversubscribed category of policyholders at 4.37 times over the reserved quantity of 2.21 crore shares saw 95% applicants eligible for 210 shares (Rs 2 lakh upper limit) receiving 48 shares each while 5% got 49 shares.

Employee category was oversubscribed 2.94 times. Around 94% of those eligible for 210 shares each were proportionately allotted 71 shares while 6% got 72 shares. Of the high networth investor category eligible for a minimum of 225 shares each, 65% received 95 shares each while the rest were allotted 94 shares as the category saw oversubscription of 2.37 times the shares reserved.

Nearly 16.21 crore shares worth Rs 14,930 crore were reserved for institutional investors (QIBs) , HNIs, retail, policyholders and LIC employees. The issuer reserved 5.92 crore shares of Rs 5627 crore from anchor investors.   

Market observers said all categories of investors, except those applying for 15 shares through a draw of lots, received proportionate allotment. They cheered allotment for small investors. “All-in-all it has been a satisfactory allotment with investors now keeping their fingers crossed until listing on May 17,” said Rajesh Palviya, vice-president, Axis Securities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIC IPO Market
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp