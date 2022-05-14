Small investors get full allotment in LIC IPO

Ram Sahgal By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Small investors who applied for the minimum lot of 15 shares in LIC’s mega IPO have received full allotment, while the remaining shares were distributed proportionately among other investors.

LIC raised a total of Rs 20,557 crore through the IPO, which saw the government selling 3.5% of its stake in the life insurance behemoth. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 949 apiece. Nearly 52% of the retail investors eligible for 210 shares each (Rs 2 lakh per investor at Rs 949), received allotment of 78 shares each, while the rest were allotted 77 shares. The retail portion of 6.92 crore shares was subscribed 1.61 times.

The largest oversubscribed category of policyholders at 4.37 times over the reserved quantity of 2.21 crore shares saw 95% applicants eligible for 210 shares (Rs 2 lakh upper limit) receiving 48 shares each while 5% got 49 shares.

Employee category was oversubscribed 2.94 times. Around 94% of those eligible for 210 shares each were proportionately allotted 71 shares while 6% got 72 shares. Of the high networth investor category eligible for a minimum of 225 shares each, 65% received 95 shares each while the rest were allotted 94 shares as the category saw oversubscription of 2.37 times the shares reserved.

Nearly 16.21 crore shares worth Rs 14,930 crore were reserved for institutional investors (QIBs) , HNIs, retail, policyholders and LIC employees. The issuer reserved 5.92 crore shares of Rs 5627 crore from anchor investors.

Market observers said all categories of investors, except those applying for 15 shares through a draw of lots, received proportionate allotment. They cheered allotment for small investors. “All-in-all it has been a satisfactory allotment with investors now keeping their fingers crossed until listing on May 17,” said Rajesh Palviya, vice-president, Axis Securities.