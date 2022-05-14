STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ZEE launches technology, innovation centre in Bengaluru

The 80,000 sq ft centre will be the company's epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent.

Published: 14th May 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

By PTI

BENGALURU: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) has announced the launch of its technology and innovation centre in Bengaluru.

The facility was inaugurated by the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in the presence of President – Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE, Amit Goenka, and President – Technology & Data, ZEE, Nitin Mittal, on Friday.

The 80,000 sq ft centre will be the company's epicentre to build a strong cohort of tech, data and talent, according to a ZEE statement.

Through the capabilities being built at this centre, the company said it intends to leverage behavioural and derived data to personalise content and delivery, thereby increasing its reach across platforms.

"The centre will build the metaverse network for the Company with the help of AR, VR and NFT led delivery models and will focus on a futuristic tech stack which will enable omnipresent delivery of entertainment across platforms", the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd ZEE Amit Goenka Nitin Mittal Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp