STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Flexibility under the spotlight

In this column, we shall cast a glance at some of the funds on offer in this category for investors and how they have performed over different time frames up to five years.  

Published: 16th May 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mutual Funds

(Express Illustrations)

By Ashok Kumar
Express News Service

In the previous column, we had initiated a discussion on how the sub-category of Flexi-Cap Funds came into being well after the intital categorization of Equity Mutual Funds by SEBI, their characteristics and points of differentiation with Multi-cap Funds. In this column, we shall cast a glance at some of the funds on offer in this category for investors and how they have performed over different time frames up to five years.  

These Flexi-Cap funds that we have randomly selected to place under the spotlight include Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund, L&T Flexi Cap Fund, Kotak Flexi Cap Fund, DSP Flexi-Cap Fund and SBI Flexi Cap Fund.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of Rs 926 Crore and its current Asset allocation mix is nearly 72% in Large Cap, 22% in Mid Cap and 6% in Small Cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Financial Services, IT and Consumer Goods Sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 8.35%, 13.66% and 10.61% respectively.  

L&T Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of Rs 2,797 Crore and its current Asset allocation mix is nearly 67% in Large Cap, 21% in Mid Cap and 12% in Small Cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Banking, Software and Finance Sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 4.94%, 11.19% and 7.84% respectively.

Kotak Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of `36,463 Crore and its current Asset allocation mix is nearly 78% in Large Cap, 20% in Mid Cap and 2% in Small Cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Financial, IT and Oil & Gas Sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 5.56%, 11.69% and 9.57% respectively.

DSP Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of `7,538 Crore and its current Asset allocation mix is nearly 60% in Large Cap, 24% in Mid Cap and 12% in Small Cap. Its top equity holdings are in the Banking, Software and Finance Sectors. The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 1.62%, 14.84% and 10.46% respectively.

SBI Flexi Cap Fund has an AUM of `15,449 Crore and its current Asset allocation mix is nearly 63% in Large Cap, 14% in Mid Cap and 13% in Small Cap and others. Its top equity holdings are in the Financial Services, IT and Consumer Goods Sectors. 

The performances of this fund over a 1-year, 3-year and 5-year time period are 8.85%, 14.01% and 10.69% respectively.  What is interesting to note is that the above funds not only have varying AUM sizes but also have a diverse allocation mix across market capitalizations and accord higher weightages to different sectors, thus varying their risk-reward ratios. 

Investors would do well to study these patterns well or seek professional advise before making an investment.

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Mutual funds
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp