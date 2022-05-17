STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Economy likely to grow 12-13 per cent in Q1: Icra

Biggest upside risks to inflation and growth come from the runaway fuel prices and impact of the war. If the war does not de-escalate in the near term, the impact will be much farther than anticipated

Published: 17th May 2022 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

revenue growth, earning estimate

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Citing the second highest business activity index reading in 13 months in April, rating agency Icra on Tuesday forecast the economy to grow 12-13 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

However, Icra has maintained its annual GDP projection at 7.2 per cent for this fiscal citing worries over inflation and the resultant RBI tightening.

"Our business activity monitor for April at 115.7 indicates that activity was roughly 16 per cent higher than the year ago (period) and pre-COVID levels in spite of the global headwinds," Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar told PTI. This high growth may persist in May, especially on an annualised basis, which should translate into a double-digit GDP expansion in Q1 at 12-13 per cent.

However, this may not sustain and the annual growth in volume and activity may moderate, she said.

According to her, higher input costs may dampen GVA growth to single-digits. "Therefore, we maintain our GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for FY23".

Citing rising inflation worries, she said the consumer price index is expected to average at 6.3-6.5 per cent this fiscal.

The biggest upside risks to inflation and growth come from the runaway fuel prices and the impact of the war in Ukraine. If the war does not de-escalate in the near term, the impact will be much farther than anticipated, she said.

This is also the primary reason for maintaining low GDP growth forecast at 7.2 per cent for the full year and higher one on a low base effect.

On the interest rate front, Nayar said the central bank is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points each in the June and August policy reviews and September action will depend on the direction of the war and its impact on the commodity prices.

Earlier in the day, the agency, in a report, said its business activity monitor stood at 115.7 in April, which is the second highest in 13 months and low base exaggerated growth to 16.1 per cent.

The index stood at 123.7 in March compared to 107.8 in February.

The monitor includes high frequency indicators related to 14 industrial and service sectors and is an index of high frequency economic indicators that gauge economic activity each month.

The monitor is constructed using 14 monthly high frequency indicators including auto production, output of Coal India, electricity generation, non-oil merchandise exports, rail freight traffic, ports cargo traffic and vehicle registrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Economy Icra GDP growth
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp