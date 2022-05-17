STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIC debut disappoints those eyeing listing gains 

The counter on NSE witnessed  2.26 crore shares traded and on BSE 13.4 lakhs shares were traded at the time of writing. 

Published: 17th May 2022 11:06 AM

LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Retail investors and policyholders looking for listing gains were disappointed with the LIC debut , which opened with a discount of 8.11% on NSE and 8.6% on BSE from the issue price of Rs 949 apiece.

The open on NSE was at Rs 872 and on BSE was at Rs 867.2 . At the time of writing the price was Rs 901 . The discount for retail was at Rs 45 a share, which means they were allotted their lots at Rs 904 a share and policyholders got it at Rs 889. 

The share made a low of Rs 860 and a high of Rs 918.95 by 10.25 am .  The issue is the country’s largest with 3.5% stake diluted for Rs 21000 crore . PayTM issue size was Rs 18000 crore while Coal India was Rs 15199 crore. 

