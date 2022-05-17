PM seeks rapid rollout of 5G, says it will contribute  $450 billion to India's economy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Use of 5G technology is expected to add $450 billion to India's economy in the next ten to fifteen years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while seekings its rapid rollout on Tuesday.

The PM, while addressing a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India), also mentioned that 5G rollout in India will increase the speed of employment generation and progress.

"5G technology is going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics. This will also increase convenience and create many employment opportunities," the Prime Minister said.

Modi also launched the self-made 5G testbed and called it an important step toward self-reliance in critical and modern technology in the telecom sector. "The country's own 5G standard has been made in the form of 5Gi, it is a matter of great pride for the country. It will play a big role in bringing 5G technology to the villages of the country," he said.

The Prime Minister in his address also noted that connectivity will determine the pace of progress in 21st century India. Therefore, he is in a favour of modernised connectivity at every level.

"Coming out of the despair, frustration, corruption and policy paralysis of the 2G era, the country has moved rapidly from 3G to 4G and now (is looking at) 5G and 6G," said Modi.

Talking about the changes in the telecom sector in the last eight years, the Prime Minister said new energy was infused into the sector with the 'Panchamrita' of Reach, Reform, Regulate, Respond and Revolutionise. He credited TRAI for playing a very important role in this.

"The country is going beyond thinking in silos and moving ahead with the 'whole of the government approach'. Today we are expanding the fastest in the world in terms of teledensity and internet users in the country, many sectors including telecom have played a role in it," he added.

To make mobiles accessible to the poorest of the poor families, Modi said emphasis was placed on the manufacturing of mobile phones in the country itself. The result was that the mobile manufacturing units increased from two to more than 200.

He also mentioned that today India is connecting every village in the country with optical fibre.

"Before 2014, not even 100 village panchayats in India were provided with optical fibre connectivity. Today we have made broadband connectivity reach about 1.75 lakh gram panchayats. Hundreds of government services are reaching the villages because of this," said Modi.