Sensex climbs 363 points in early trade amid positive cues from Asian markets

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 362.9 points higher at 53,336.74 points.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, NSE

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Benchmark indices continued to rise on Tuesday, with the Sensex jumping 363 points in early trade, tracking gains in Asian markets and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 362.9 points higher at 53,336.74 points. The broader NSE Nifty gained 122.25 points to 15,964.55 points. Among the Sensex firms, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank and Maruti were the major gainers in early trade.

In contrast, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Infosys were among the laggards. Markets in Asia were trading in the green, with Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai quoting higher. Stock exchanges in the US had ended on a mixed note on Monday.

In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark gained 180.22 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 52,973.84 points. The Nifty went up by 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent to finish at 15,842.30 points.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.29 per cent to USD 113 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors continued to offload shares worth Rs 1,788.93 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

"LIC is making its debut today and can influence further direction of the market. Investors will be closely eyeing WPI data which is expected to be released later in the day," Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities, said.

