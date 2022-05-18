STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5G to provide $450 billion to economy, says PM Modi

The 5G technology is expected to contribute $450 billion to India’s economy in the next 10-15 years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

Published: 18th May 2022

By Express News Service

The prime minister, while addressing at a programme marking silver jubilee celebrations of TRAI, also mentioned that the 5G rollout in India will increase speed of employment generation and progress. Therefore, for rapid roll-out of 5G service, efforts of both government and industry are needed. 

“5G technology is going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector like agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics. This will also increase convenience and create many employment opportunities,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi also launched self-made 5G Test Bed and called it an important step toward self-reliance in critical and modern technology in the telecom sector. 

