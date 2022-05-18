Chemical Ministry forms seven-member panel to reduce import dependence for chemicals

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to reduce the dependence on imports for chemicals and make India more self-reliant, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has formed a seven-member joint task force under the chairmanship of science and technology secretary Srivari Chandrashekhar.

The task force will identify critIcal chemicals to be produced in India. The terms of reference of the committee include the identification of basic chemicals to be used by downstream industry, especially speciality chemicals.

It needs to prioritise 20-25 chemicals that are currently imported and can be produced through value addition in the by-products of the petroleum and petrochemical industry and also earmark the refineries/petrochemical industries for these chemicals.

In addition, it also has to identify the research areas, technical development activities and tag oil companies with research and development institution, wherever required.

Meanwhile, the joint task force also has to identify bottlenecks in ease of doing business, including policy measures and regulatory clearances etc. It will have to meet fortnightly or weekly and has been mandated to present a report in the first week of June.