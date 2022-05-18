DLF's sales bookings jumps over two-fold to Rs 7,273 crore during FY'22

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realty major DLF's sales bookings have jumped over two-fold to Rs 7,273 crore during the last fiscal year driven by better demand for its properties, especially luxury homes.

According to an investor presentation, DLF said its sales bookings rose to Rs 7,273 crore in 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 3,084 crore in the previous year. The company said this has been its strongest performance in the last 10 years.

Its super luxury project 'The Camellias' continues to evince strong customer interest and delivered healthy sales bookings of Rs 2,550 crore during the last fiscal.

During the last fiscal year, all major listed players achieved robust sales bookings. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates reported a 90 per cent increase in sales bookings to a record Rs 10,382.2 crore during the last financial year.

The company is likely to post the highest sales bookings during the last fiscal year among the listed real estate developers.

Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under Lodha brand, reported a 51 per cent growth in its sales bookings to a record Rs 9,024 crore during the last fiscal.

Godrej Properties' sales bookings increased 17 percent to Rs 7,861 crore, out of which Rs 7,781 crore came from the residential properties.

Brigade Group's sales bookings grew to Rs 3,023 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2,767 crore in FY'21, while Puravankara Ltd's sales bookings rose 9 per cent in the last fiscal year to a record Rs 2,406 crore.

As per the presentation, DLF's net debt at the end of 2021-22 fiscal stood at Rs 2,680 crore, a 46 per cent Year-on-Year reduction.

DLF noted that housing demand continues to exhibit a structural upswing across segments and geographies. "Residential business exhibited a record performance in the fiscal. We witnessed strong growth across all our segments with luxury segment leading this trend," DLF said.

On Tuesday, DLF reported a 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 405.33 crore for the quarter ended March due to lower income. Its net profit stood at Rs 480.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 1,652.13 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1,906.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Net profit rose to Rs 1,500.86 crore during the last financial year from Rs 1,093.61 crore in 2020-21 fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 6,137.85 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 5,944.89 crore in the previous year.

DLF is India's leading real estate developer. It has developed more than 153 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 330 million square feet.

DLF Group has 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 40 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties.