STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Oilmeals exports up 10 per cent to 3.34 lakh tonnes

SEA pointed out that the exports of oilmeals fell to 23.8 lakh tonnes last fiscal year from 36.8 lakh tonnes in previous year.

Published: 18th May 2022 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Joe Biden announced that his administration has worked with 30 other countries to release millions of barrels of oil from American strategic reserves. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Oilmeals export increased by 10 per cent in April to nearly 3.34 lakh tonnes on higher shipments of rapeseed meal, according to industry data.

In a statement, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said the export of oilmeals in April 2022 is provisionally reported at 3,33,972 tonnes compared to 3,03,705 tonnes in the same month last year. Rapeseed meal exports increased to 2,29,207 tonnes during April from 93,984 tonnes in March 2022.

SEA pointed out that the exports of oilmeals fell to 23.8 lakh tonnes last fiscal year from 36.8 lakh tonnes in previous year.

In term of value, exports declined to Rs 5,600 crore from Rs 8,900 crore in 2020-21. In the current year (2022-23), the exports of oilmeals are likely to be lower.

India is totally out priced in the international market in the case of soyabean meal due to high price of soybean in the domestic market. South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and Taiwan are the major importers of Indian oilmeals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oilmeals Export SEA
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp