Cabinet approves amendment to national policy on biofuels 

The government on Wednesday approved amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, advancing the target of 20% ethanol-petrol blending by five years to 2025.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Biofuels

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The new policy will allow more feedstocks for production of biofuels, and it will also promote the production of biofuels in the country, under the Make in India programme, by units located in special economic zones (SEZ)/ export oriented units (EoUs). The existing policy came up in 2018. The amendment, the government believes, will reduce import of petroleum products. 

