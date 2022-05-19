STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DIPA seeks timely measures for smooth telecom operations in flood-hit Assam

Assam is reeling under floods, with heavy rainfall and landslides affecting lives in many districts.

Published: 19th May 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Telcos, telecommunications

Image for representation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has written to the Chief Secretary of Assam seeking timely measures to ensure smooth telecom operations and connectivity, as well as the safety of employees in the wake of the flood situation in the northeastern state.

In a letter to Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam, DIPA - the apex industry body of telecom infrastructure providers - urged for timely support and intervention to contain the effect of flood situation on telecom services.

In order to ensure smooth telecom operations and around-the-clock connectivity during the prevailing heavy downpour and floods in the state, DIPA has pushed for unrestricted access for telecom personnel to the network sites.

It is also seeking smooth availability of diesel for telecom towers, availability of power, cell on wheels deployment and contact details of dedicated nodal officers from electricity department/power distribution companies, Home (Police), petroleum who can be contacted for support on telecom infrastructure issues during this period.

"We seek urgent support and intervention from Jishnu Barua, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam to ensure the availability of telecom connectivity on 24X7 basis to meet the urgent disaster situation," T R Dua, Director-General of Digital Infrastructure Providers Association said.

He added that all DIPA members are "proactive and have taken necessary steps to ensure connectivity 24/7 in the areas which have been affected by the ongoing flood and all the background arrangements like additional DG sets, battery banks, spare parts, stocking of diesel are taken care of".

