STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government warns gencos of 5% domestic coal supply cut

Ministry asks gencos to comply with  10% import quota by June 15

Published: 19th May 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

As the power crisis due to coal shortage has gripped the entire country, the ministry is taking various steps to tackle the situation.

As the power crisis due to coal shortage has gripped the entire country, the ministry is taking various steps to tackle the situation.

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the country’s power situation gets from bad to worse, power ministry on Wednesday warned all power generating companies (gencos) to comply with the 10% coal import of their requirement by June 15 or else their blending quota (imported coal quota) would be enhanced by 15% in the remaining period. The ministry, in a hard-hitting official order, also highlighted that not much blending has taken place in the months of April and May 2022.

“If the orders for import of coal for blending are not placed by gencos by May 31, 2022, and if the imported coal for blending purpose do not start arriving at the power plants by June 15, all the defaulter gencos would have to import coal for blending purpose to the extent of 15% in the remaining period up to October 31,” reads the ministry’s directive.

As the power crisis due to coal shortage has gripped the entire country, the ministry is taking various steps to tackle the situation. In its official order, invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the ministry directed all imported coal-based plants (ICB) to operate and generate power to their full capacity. It also asked all gencos based on domestic coal to import at least 10% of their fuel requirement.

The ministry further mentioned domestic coal will be allocated proportionately to all gencos based on availability from June 1  and the balance requirement will need to be met from imported coal. Therefore, gencos have been advised to ensure adequate stocks at their power plants for smooth operation until October. “If blending with domestic coal is not started by June 15 then the domestic allocation of the defaulter thermal power plants will be reduced by 5%.” 

The reason the power ministry cited for stress in the availability of coal  is that gencos have cut down their coal imports. According to the government, in 2018-19 a total of 21.4 million tonnes of coal were imported for blending by power plants. In 2019-20, the import for blending was 23.8 million tonnes, whereas in 2021-22, it was only 8.3 million tonnes. However, industry experts criticised the move and said it would put undue pressure on the states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power Ministry Gencos Coal Import
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp