Maruti Suzuki to set up third plant in Haryana

Carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to begin work on its third plant in Haryana, after Manesar and Gurugram. The plant will come up in 900 acres of land.

Published: 19th May 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Carmaker Maruti Suzuki is all set to begin work on its third plant in Haryana, after Manesar and Gurugram. The plant will come up in 900 acres of land. State Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) are set to sign an agreement for the allotment of 800 acres and 100 acres of land respectively at Industrial Model Township (IMT) Kharkhoda on May 19.

The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 18,000 crore. This step will prove to be a milestone in industrial development. Employment opportunities will be created for thousands of youth due to new industrial plants.The IMT at Kharkhoda is an integrated industrial township being developed on 3,217 acres and is strategically located on the Delhi-Haryana border adjoining the Western Peripheral Expressway and SH-18 (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal).

Khattar called upon the youth to develop their skills for these industries. He said that the government is also taking all possible steps for skill training of the youth. He said that with the establishment of the third plant of Maruti Suzuki, a new chapter for industries would start in the state.The chief minister said that Haryana has immense potential for investment in many sectors. Therefore, investors can feel free to invest there. He said that the manufacturing sector has an important place in the economy of the state. 

Plant to cost Rs 18K cr 
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki plant will come up in 900 acres of land at the Industrial Model Township at Kharkhoda. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 18,000 crore.

