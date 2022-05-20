STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government to use power sector infra for 5G deployment 

In simple term, a small cell is a 5G tower, and has the same characteristics of the classic base stations.

Published: 20th May 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To reduce cost, the Department of Telecom (DoT) may use infrastructure owned by the power sector distributors for deployment of 5G small cells (small 5G towers). The government will make alliances with power Discoms, cable operators and municipal authorities for using their utility poles for small cells deployment and providing optical fiber backhaul to these cells.

“To reduce the carbon footprint of telecom networks and reduce deployment cost of the upcoming 5G network, it is imperative to promote collaboration of the telecom industry with other infrastructure sectors,” said  Trai chairman P D Vaghela, during the roundtable discussion on Collaborative Regulations: Co-creation and Sharing of Infrastructure. He further said all stakeholders need to have an approach where focus is not creating more and more greenfield infrastructure, but to re-use brownfield assets.  

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is of the view that the cross-sector partnership between telecom and Power sector can benefit both sectors.During the discussion, the regulatory body also deliberated how effectively street furniture, available under various administrative setups like smart cities, airports, ports and metro or railway can be used for deployment of 5G networks. They suggested the use of street furniture available with these authorities will obviate the need to have greenfield deployment of towers or poles for small cells. It will also bring down the capital expenditure for telecom operators. 

The government is likely to hold a 5G spectrum auction in early June. However, for the rollout of 5G services, operators will need to install small cells, a term used for a miniature radio access point (AP) or wireless network base station. The small cells enhance cellular network coverage and capacity in areas. In simple term, a small cell is a 5G tower, and has the same characteristics of the classic base stations.

Govt to  collaborate with Discoms, authorities
The government will make alliances with power Discoms, cable operators and municipal authorities for using their utility poles for small cells deployment and providing optical fiber backhaul to these cells

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G Telecom Power distributors
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp