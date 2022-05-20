STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suzuki Motorcycle, Maruti to put Rs 20k cr in Haryana facility

On Thursday, the carmaker said that its new plant spread across 800 acres involves total investment of about Rs 18,000 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki and two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle will invest over Rs 20,000 crore in their new Haryana plant in Kharkhoda that would be spread over 900 acres of land. Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) says it would the biggest investment made by an auto-maker in India and the new facility, which in the first phase, would roll out 2,50,000 units by 2025 can produce up to 10 lakh units by 2030. 

“The potential for growth in India is huge, both in the domestic and the export markets and the new plant will play a big role in meeting this demand. If the market conditions in India remain favourable, we expect to reach 1 minion units in about 8 years time,” said RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL.The carmaker on Thursday signed the land allotment with the Haryana government to build its third and largest manufacturing facility yet in Haryana’s Kharkhoda. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the two plants will create over 13,000 jobs out of which some 10,000 will be directly available to residents of Haryana as the state has 75% jobs quota for the locals. 

Maruti Suzuki had last week announced that it is investing Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase to set up a new manufacturing facility in Haryana. On Thursday, the carmaker said that its new plant spread across 800 acres involves total investment of about Rs 18,000 crore.

Suzuki Motorcycle India  has secured 100 acres of land parcel adjacent to the MSIL plot against Rs 266 crore from Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). The plant will be rolling out Suzuki two-wheelers at an investment of about Rs 1,400 crore. In total, about Rs 2,400 crore has been spent on the purchase of 900 acres of land.  Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO, MSIL, said that while the first facility in Gurgaon was built on 300 acres of land, second one in Manesar was set up on 600 acres, and the new plant will biggest at 800 acres.

