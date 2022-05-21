STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government plans to bring mechanism for KYC-based callers’ name display

Trai has recently released its recommendation paper, in which it recommended cutting the base rate of 3.3-3.67 GHz airwaves to Rs 317 crore a unit, from Rs 492 crore a unit. 

Published: 21st May 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Poeple make a beeline for e-KYC updation at an Aadhaar centre in the city on Wednesday.

Poeple make a beeline for e-KYC updation at an Aadhaar centre. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecom (DoT) is planning to bring a mechanism for display of KYC-based names of callers when someone calls. According to the chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), P D Vaghela, the regulatory body has received a reference to begin consultation on the same from the government and consultation on this is expected to begin in the next few months. 

Vaghela said Trai has just received a reference, and it will start working on the matter soon. He further said that the regulator had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from the telecom department, work on this will start soon.‘’The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,’’ said Vaghela.

The move by the telecom department will help identify callers as per their KYC (know your customer) 
and bring greater accuracy and transparency than some apps that identify callers based on crowdsourcing 
data. According to the information, once the framework for the KYC-based new mechanism is worked out, the identity establishment will become clearer and more legally tenable. This is also going to clean-up data on crowdsourcing apps as there will be KYC linkages.

Trai has recently released its recommendation paper, in which it recommended cutting the base rate of 3.3-3.67 GHz airwaves to Rs 317 crore a unit, from Rs 492 crore a unit. It has also reduced the price of the 700 MHz band to Rs 3,927 crore, after failing to bid out in the past two sales due to the high price. However, the telecom industry wants the base price reduced by 90% in order for better services.  It has also implemented blockchain technology to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls and messages.

Consultation on the matter to begin soon

Trai Chairman P D Vaghela says has just received a reference, and it will start working on the  matter soon. He further said that the regulator had already been thinking on similar lines, but now with the specific reference from DoT, work on this will start soon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KYC Telecom TRAI
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp