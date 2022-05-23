Musk, Bolsonaro talk free speech, deforestation in Brazil

By AFP

PORTO FELIZ: Billionaire Elon Musk jetted into Brazil Friday to meet far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and unveil a project to link thousands of Amazonian schools to the internet and expand satellite monitoring of the rainforest.

The two men met at a luxury hotel in Porto Feliz, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) outside Sao Paulo, with executives of several Brazilian companies present.

"Super excited to be in Brazil for the launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas & environmental monitoring of Amazon!" tweeted Musk of the project.

In comments made at the meeting, snippets of which were shared on social media, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla said the project would be "really good" for "deforestation... for education (and), environmental reasons."

No further details were released of the deal, and journalists were kept at a distance from the meeting venue.