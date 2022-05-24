STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

CAIT urges government to act on e-pharma cos for discounts

The CAIT alleged that e-pharmacies are conducting business practices in contravention of provisions of The Drug & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Published: 24th May 2022 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Tablets

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Monday alleged that e-pharmacies are conducting business practices in contravention of provisions of The Drug & Cosmetics Act, 1940. It said that primarily Pharmeasy, Medlife, 1Mg, Netmeds (now owned by Reliance Group), Amazon and Flipkart are misusing the e-commerce landscape by operating on rock bottom prices with 30%-40% discount and free shipping.

“It’s a case of capital dumping in these e-pharmacies by foreign behemoths, which is proving extremely detrimental to the future of the lakhs of crores of small chemists across the Country,’’ it said. 

CAIT national President BC Bhartia & secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said mushrooming of e-pharmacy is causing hardships to the retail chemists and distributors for anti-competitive practices like capital dumping and deep discounting, leading to predatory pricing.

“E-pharmacies with their financial backing by large foreign players/funds have started disrupting brick and mortar retailers due to the unmatched and often unsustainable pricing.” They added that the sale of prescription drugs and medicines through online mediums is illegal.

“The legal regime, under Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, does not permit home delivery of prescription medicines for which a prescription “in original” is required.”

Bhartia & Khandelwal said predatory pricing is done with the sole intention of eliminating the competition. CAIT demanded intervention of government saying, “e-pharmacy has become another trade which is being targeted by these companies to capture and monopolise at the cost of lakhs of chemists and medicine traders.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CAIT Confederation Of All India Traders
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp