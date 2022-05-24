STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Climate as key theme, top of the agenda amid key speeches at Davos

Tuesday’s agenda in Davos is packed with sessions on one of the meeting’s key themes — climate change. US climate envoy John Kerry is due to make an appearance.

Published: 24th May 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, second from left, arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, second from left, arrives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum’s annual gathering is resuming for a second day, with business leaders, government officials, representatives from global institutions and journalists gearing up for more panel talks and networking at the exclusive meeting in the Swiss Alps.

Tuesday’s agenda in Davos is packed with sessions on one of the meeting’s key themes — climate change. US climate envoy John Kerry is due to make an appearance.

There also will be addresses by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Meanwhile, outside the conference venue, a Ukrainian activist was planning a street performance to urge foreign energy companies to stop doing business with Russia.

Later, billionaire financier George Soros is hosting a dinner for media — a non-official forum event but a fixture outside the Davos meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Economic Forum Swiss Alps Davos Climate Change NATO
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp