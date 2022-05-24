Marico buys majority stake in food brand True Elements

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: FMCG giant Marico has announced a strategic investment in HW Wellness Solutions, acquiring 54% equity stake through primary infusion and secondary buyouts. HW Wellness owns True Elements, a clean label, digital-first brand playing in the healthy breakfast and snacks segment.

“Available on over 90 online platforms & in over 12,000 retail outlets, True Elements currently garners majority of its business through online marketplaces and plans to significantly ramp up its offline presence over the next few years,” the company said in a statement.

True Elements offers a range of products spanning across categories of Western breakfast, Indian breakfast, Snacks amongst others. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO, Marico Limited, said, “True Elements is another step towards expanding our total addressable market in the healthy foods segment. We believe the ethos of the brand complements the purpose that drives Marico.”

True Elements plans to ramp up offline presence Available on over 90 online platforms & in over 12,000 retail outlets, True Elements garners majority of its business through online marketplaces and plans to significantly ramp up its offline presence over the next few years.