Indian officer Anwar Hussain Shaik is new chair of WTO's committee on technical barriers on trade

He will take this role from Elisa Maria Olmeda de Alejandro from Mexico.

World Trade Organisation (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After a gap of ten years, an Indian government officer -- Anwar Hussain Shaik -- has been made the chair of the WTO's Committee on Technical Barriers on Trade, an official said.

He will take this role from Elisa Maria Olmeda de Alejandro from Mexico. "Our officer posted in PMI (Permanent Mission of India) Geneva has been made the chair of this TBT committee. The last time an Indian was a chair was ten years back," the official said.

The Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) Agreement aims to ensure that technical regulations, standards and conformity assessment procedures are non-discriminatory and do not create unnecessary obstacles to trade.

TBT Committee work involves two broad areas -- review of specific measures and strengthening implementation of the TBT Agreement.

WTO (World Trade Organisation) members use this committee to discuss specific trade concerns, specific laws, regulations or procedures that affect their trade, usually in response to notifications.

WTO is a 164-member multilateral body that formulates rules for global exports and imports and adjudicates disputes between countries on trade-related issues. India is a member since 1995.

