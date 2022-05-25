STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Tea Association flags concern over flood in Barak Valley

Published: 25th May 2022 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

New Haflong railway station in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao after rains and landslides. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Indian Tea Association (ITA) on Wednesday expressed concern over the current flood situation in Barak Valley in Assam which according to it had been historically reeling under economic crisis due to long recessionary conditions.

A spokesman of ITA said owing to incessant rains since the first week of May, the whole of Barak Valley is in the grip of severe floods.

All the rivers are flowing much above the danger levels and have caused erosion in many places apart from submerging several areas of the region. Due to the flood, road communication between Barak Valley and Brahmaputra Valley has been disrupted which is affecting the supply of several essential inputs and dispatch of teas.

Disruption of road communication to several tea estates from the major towns of that region have been affected.The spokesman said there is great apprehension of scarcity of essential inputs like petroleum, oil, lubricants and coal.

He said if the weather does not improve, a shortage of food items in the coming days is a distinct possibility.

