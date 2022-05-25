Truecaller not worried with India’s plan to have own caller identifier mechanism

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Truecaller, a Sweden-based caller identifying app, on Tuesday denied that India’s plan to develop a caller-name display system would be any competition to the company. On the contrary, the company said, it welcomes all attempts aimed at helping in the mission to make communications safer and more secure.

“Based on the information available at present, we do not see this would be a competitive service comparable to the services and functionality that Truecaller offers to its more than 310 million monthly active users. With its technology and data, Truecaller solves many more issues than a basic number identification service,” said Alan Mamedi, the company’s CEO and co-founder in a statement.

Recently, Trai chairman P D Vaghela said the regulatory body received a reference from the telecom ministry to start a mechanism that will flash KYC-based names on phone screens when someone calls. Trai will start consultation on this proposal in the next few months.

Truecaller provides similar services and India is one its biggest markets. It had over 220 million active users in India in November 2021. “If the service described was to be developed, the assessment is that its implementation would take many years and require a successful collaboration with major telecom operators,” said the company in a press note.

Mamedi further said, "We have seen many players - both private and state-driven - trying to enter this industry, and we are humble in the face of this great challenge it entails to ensure safe and reliable communication for everyone."