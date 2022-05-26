STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Bank credits grow at 10.8 per cent in March quarter

The RBI in a statement said bank credit growth (y-o-y) rose steadily over the successive quarters of FY22 and moved to double-digits in March 2022.

Published: 26th May 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

A guard at RBI office

The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bank credits in the March 2022 quarter grew in double-digits, first time since the quarter ending June 2019. According to RBI data released on Wednesday, bank credit grew at 10.8% year-on-year in January-March 2022 compared to 8.4% in the preceding quarter.

This is the biggest quarterly jump since April-June 2019 when the bank credit grew at 11.7%. The RBI in a statement said bank credit growth (y-o-y) rose steadily over the successive quarters of FY22 and moved to double-digits in March 2022.

Metropolitan centres, which constitute a dominant share in total bank credit of scheduled commercial banks, recorded 9.7% credit growth (y-o-y) in March 2022 (1.7% a year ago). Credit growth in urban, semi-urban and rural centres remained in double digits in all quarters of 2021-22. Private sector banks maintained double-digit growth in credit (y-o-y), which accelerated in successive quarters to reach 15.1% in March 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bank credits
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp