STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies 353 points in early trade

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS were among the prominent gainers in early deals.

Published: 26th May 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Nifty, Sensex, BSE, NSE

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices on Thursday made a firm start as the Sensex rallied 353 points in early trade on buying in HDFC twins and ICICI Bank amid positive trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 353.1 points to 54,102.36 points. The broader NSE Nifty gained 104.1 points to 16,129.90 points.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS were among the prominent gainers in early deals.

In contrast, Asian Paints, Maruti, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever Limited and M&M were among the lagards. The Sensex tanked 303.35 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 53,749.26 points on Wednesday.

The Nifty declined 99.35 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 16,025.80 points. Asian markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted marginally lower.

Stock markets in the US had ended higher on Wednesday. "There are indications of market stabilising and consolidating around current levels. In the mother market, US, there is a strong view that the fears of recession are overdone.

"For the Indian economy, elevated crude prices will continue to be a major headwind and sustained FPI selling, which can be expected to continue, will be a major hurdle for the market to rally," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

International oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.35 per cent to USD 114.47 per barrel. Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 1,803.06 crore on Wednesday, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSE NIFTY Sensex BSE
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp