Fake online reviews under government scanner 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fake reviews on e-commerce websites have come under the government’s radar.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), along with Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), will hold a virtual meeting on Friday to gauge the magnitude of fake reviews on such platforms, which ‘mislead consumers into buying online services or products’.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution in a statement on Thursday said DoCA secretary Rohit Kumar Singh has written to all stakeholders, including e-commerce entities such as Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Sons, Reliance Retail besides, consumer forums, FICCI, CII etc to participate in the meeting and prepare a road map ahead.

“The discussions will be based on the impact of fake and misleading reviews on consumers and possible measures to prevent such anomaly,” the statement said. Singh in the letter said, “It is relevant to mention that with growing internet and smartphone use, consumers are increasingly shopping online to purchase goods and services.

Given that e-commerce involves a virtual shopping experience without any opportunity to physically view or examine the product, consumers rely on reviews posted on e-commerce platforms to see opinions and experiences of users who have already purchased the goods or service.” “As a result, due to fake and misleading reviews, the right to be informed, which is a consumer right under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is violated,” Singh added.