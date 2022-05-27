Jet Airways staff association challenges resolution plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As Jet Airways is in the final stage to recommence its commercial operations, All India Jet Airways’ Officers and Staff Association on Thursday said it has filed an appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the Jalan-Kalrock consortium’s resolution plan for the airline.

“The resolution plan is contingent on many hypotheticals about the use of crucial assets of the former Jet Airways, including its property, flight slots, and most importantly, its workers and employees,” the association’s President Kiran Pawaskar said in a statement.

In its petition before the NCLAT, the association has asked for complete payments of the gratuity, unpaid wages, privilege leave encashment, bonus from April 2018 to June 2019 and retrenchment compensation to all workers and employees.

It has demanded that any employee re-hired by the resolution applicant or the monitoring committee are paid their gratuity, unpaid wages, privilege leave encashment, bonus and retrenchment compensation as per their entitlements and that any signed document for the waiver/forfeiture of these amounts not be enforced against them.

The plan submitted by the consortium of UK’s Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan was cleared by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT in June 2021. Since the approval, many former staff had approached the labour department over non-payment of gratuity and other dues. Various associations such as BKS and Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association had also filed an appeal before the NCLAT last month against the NCLT order.