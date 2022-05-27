STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry of New & Renewable Energy cautions against fake websites for PM-KUSUM scheme

The ministry said in a statement that it has observed that some fraudulent websites have claimed to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM scheme.

Published: 27th May 2022 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Solar pumps

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has cautioned the public against fake websites for PM-KUSUM scheme and has advised them to not click on any unverified link received via WhatsApp or SMS for registration.

MNRE is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyaan (PM-KUSUM) scheme, under which subsidy is provided for setting up standalone solar pumps and for solarization of agricultural pumps.

The ministry said in a statement that it has observed that some fraudulent websites have claimed to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM scheme. Such unauthorized websites are collecting money and information from individuals interested in the scheme, it stated.

In order to avoid any loss to the general public, MNRE has issued public notices in the past, advising the public to not deposit any registration fee or share any personal information on such websites. On receipt of complaints, action has also been taken against miscreants and several fake registration portals have been blocked, it added.

In addition to fraudulent websites, WhatsApp and other means are also being used to mislead potential beneficiaries. The ministry has, therefore, strongly advised that people interested in PM-KUSUM should check the authenticity of the website before providing any personal information or depositing money.

The ministry has further advised to not click on any unverified or suspicious link received through Whatsapp/ SMS which claims to be the registration portal for PM-KUSUM. Under PM-KUSUM scheme launched in 2019, farmers can also install grid-connected solar power plants up to 2 MW.

The scheme is being implemented by the designated departments of state governments. Information regarding eligibility for participation in the scheme and implementation process is available on MNRE website http://www.mnre.gov.in or PM-KUSUM central portal-- https://pmkusum.mnre.gov.in.

