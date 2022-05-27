STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panel probing incidents of fire in electric two-wheelers to submit report on May 30

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the report is tabled.

Footage of the Ola electric scooter catching fire in Pune.

Footage of the Ola electric scooter catching fire in Pune. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An expert committee set up by the road transport ministry to investigate the cases of electric two-wheelers catching fire and suggest remedial measures will submit its report next week, a senior government official said on Friday.

Recently, there have been multiple incidents of electric vehicles (EVs) catching fire and resulting in deaths and severe injuries to people. "The expert committee (formed to enquire into the incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire) will submit it's report on May 30," the official told PTI.

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had recently said the companies found negligent will be penalised and a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after the expert panel submits its report. The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm engulfed in fire in Pune.

According to the road transport ministry, the Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures.

