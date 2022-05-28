Ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari steps down from Invact Metaversity 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, who launched edtech start-up Invact Metaversity just six months ago, has stepped down from the firm as its CEO and director.

For a few weeks now, Maheshwari and another co-founder Tanay Pratap, who was previously with Microsoft, have been in the news, as they had diverging visions for the company. The start-up ran into trouble as one founder wanted the company to be an edtech and another a metaverse venture.

Earlier, Maheshwari said, “At Invact Metaversity, we do not want to be another online school. We started with a vision to deliver a significantly differentiated learning experience for students, leveraging the metaverse’s potential.” “We are now standing at crossroads. We are exploring several options,” he added.

The start-up’s angel investor Gergely Orosz on Twitter said that Maheshwari is holding the company “hostage,” and that he lied to its investors. Soon after that, he deleted the tweet after coming to an agreement with the former Twitter India head.

“I am so done with unethical founders,” he tweeted. On Friday, Invact Metaversity confirmed that Maheshwari is stepping down and that Tanay Pratap will lead the start-up.