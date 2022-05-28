STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ex-Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari steps down from Invact Metaversity 

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, who launched edtech start-up Invact Metaversity just six months ago, has stepped down from the firm as its CEO and director.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Forme Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari (Photo| Facebook)

Forme Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari, who launched edtech start-up Invact Metaversity just six months ago, has stepped down from the firm as its CEO and director.

For a few weeks now, Maheshwari and another co-founder Tanay Pratap, who was previously with Microsoft, have been in the news, as they had diverging visions for the company. The start-up ran into trouble as one founder wanted the company to be an edtech and another a metaverse venture.

Earlier, Maheshwari said, “At Invact Metaversity, we do not want to be another online school. We started with a vision to deliver a significantly differentiated learning experience for students, leveraging the metaverse’s potential.” “We are now standing at crossroads. We are exploring several options,” he added.

The start-up’s angel investor Gergely Orosz on Twitter said that Maheshwari is holding the company “hostage,” and that he lied to its investors. Soon after that, he deleted the tweet after coming to an agreement with the former Twitter India head.

“I am so done with unethical founders,” he tweeted. On Friday, Invact Metaversity confirmed that Maheshwari is stepping down and that Tanay Pratap will lead the start-up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter India Manish Maheshwari Invact Metaversity edtech start-up
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp