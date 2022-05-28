STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs

Savings in physical assets like property and land saw a sharp decline to 10.2% of GNDI from 11.1%  while savings in valuables like gold and silver ornaments was flat at 0.2% of GNDI. 

Published: 28th May 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, fund, currency, funds

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Financial savings of the household sector – the most important source of funds – surged by 3.6 percentage points to 11.5% of gross national disposable income (GNDI) in FY21, the highest in over two decades, RBI’s annual report said.

The reduction in discretionary spending amidst the pandemic and the associated issues forced savings, as well as a surge in precautionary savings, on concerns relating to income flows in the near-term boosted saving by households.

Savings in the form of deposits saw the highest growth, rising to 6.3% of GNDI in FY21 from 4.2% in the preceding year. Investments in insurance funds also contributed to the jump, rising to 2.6% from 1.8% of GNDI. This was followed by savings in cash (1.9% of GNDI from 1.4%) and investments in provident and pension funds. 

“With avenues of investments largely closed during the lockdown, perforce money flowed into bank deposits and into the stock markets through insurance and pension funds,” said Madan Sabnavis , chief economist at Bank of Baroda.  

Savings in physical assets like property and land saw a sharp decline to 10.2% of GNDI from 11.1%  while savings in valuables like gold and silver ornaments was flat at 0.2% of GNDI. The rate of gross domestic saving had dropped to 27.8% of gross national disposable income (GNDI) in FY21 from 29.4% a year ago due to dissaving of the general government sector and a fall in saving of the non-financial corporations.

Savings in the form of deposits see highest growth
Savings in the form of deposits saw the highest growth, rising to 6.3% of GNDI in FY21 from 4.2% in the preceding year. Investments in insurance funds also contributed to the jump

Circulation of currency up 9% in FY22
New Delhi: The value of banknotes in circulation increased by 9.9%  during FY 22 as against 16.8% in FY21, the RBI said on Friday in its annual report. At Rs 31.05 lakh crore, the value of the currency is 13% of India’s GDP. During demonetisation in November 2016, the money in circulation was at Rs 17.74 lakh crore, so there has been a rise of 75% since then.In terms of volume, banknotes in circulation rose 5% in FY22 as against 7.2% in the previous year. This is the fourth straight year when RBI hasn’t printed a single note of Rs 2000. “In value terms, the share of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 currency accounted for 87.1% of total value of banknotes in as of March 31, 2022. ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GNDI Financial savings disposable income RBI
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp