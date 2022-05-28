STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe

Various records, documents and digital evidence were seized from these entities.

Published: 28th May 2022 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Markets regulator Sebi ran “search and seizure” operations against 16 entities across Maharashtra and Gujarat, including offices of Axis Mutual Fund, stockbrokers and individuals in its probe of alleged wrongdoings by two of its former fund managers, sources have said.

Various records, documents and digital evidence were seized from these entities, said one of the sources. 

A query to Sebi to confirm the action remained unanswered. 

The fund house last week terminated the services of the fund manager Viresh Joshi and assistant fund manager Deepak Agrawal— alleged to be at the centre of front running, receiving kickbacks from brokers and running trades detrimental to investors’ interest. 

Front running involves taking huge positions in stocks ahead of large deals to profit from unpublished sensitive information. 

Axis Bank began a suo moto investigation against the two based on certain market chatter.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Axis Mutual Fund
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp