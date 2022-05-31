STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Furniture giant IKEA to launch first Bengaluru store on June 22

The 4.60 lakh sq feet store will feature over 7,000 home furnishing products, and the large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

IKEA-Hyderabad

Customers stand outside Ikea's store in Hyderabad, India. (File| AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Swedish furniture and homeware retailer IKEA will open its first store in Bengaluru at Nagasandra on June 22, 2022.

The 4.60 lakh sq feet store will feature over 7,000 home furnishing products, and the large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station.

Last week, the CEO of Ingka Group (IKEA India is part of the group) Jester Brodin met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum in Davos and held discussions about the opening of the store. Brodin has also invited the CM to the event.

ALSO READ | IKEA India appoints Susanne Pulverer as first woman CEO

IKEA has also named Anje Heim as the marketing manager for the Karnataka market. Anje said that IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru.

According to IKEA, the store, which is spread over 12.2 acres, will also house the children's play area along with a 1,000-seater restaurant.

The store is expected to attract over 7 million customers.

IKEA had earlier said that the Bengaluru store will be the third in India, after those in Mumbai and Hyderabad. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IKEA World Economic Forum
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp