Furniture giant IKEA to launch first Bengaluru store on June 22

BENGALURU: Swedish furniture and homeware retailer IKEA will open its first store in Bengaluru at Nagasandra on June 22, 2022.

The 4.60 lakh sq feet store will feature over 7,000 home furnishing products, and the large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station.

Last week, the CEO of Ingka Group (IKEA India is part of the group) Jester Brodin met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the World Economic Forum in Davos and held discussions about the opening of the store. Brodin has also invited the CM to the event.

IKEA has also named Anje Heim as the marketing manager for the Karnataka market. Anje said that IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru.

According to IKEA, the store, which is spread over 12.2 acres, will also house the children's play area along with a 1,000-seater restaurant.

The store is expected to attract over 7 million customers.

IKEA had earlier said that the Bengaluru store will be the third in India, after those in Mumbai and Hyderabad.