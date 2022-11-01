Home Business

Bajaj Auto's total sales fall 10 pc to 3,95,238 units in October

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 4 per cent at 2,06,131 units as compared to 1,98,738 units in the same month a year ago, BAL said.

Published: 01st November 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

Bajaj Auto. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,95,238 units in October.

The company had sold a total of 4,39,615 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL) said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 11 per cent at 2,42,917 units last month as against 2,18,565 units in October 2021, it added.

However, exports were down 31 per cent at 1,52,321 units as against 2,21,050 units in the year-ago month.

Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 4 per cent at 2,06,131 units as compared to 1,98,738 units in the same month a year ago, BAL said.

On the other hand, two-wheeler exports declined 29 per cent at 1,35,772 units as against 1,92,565 units in October 2021.

Total commercial vehicles sales rose 10 per cent at 53,335 units last month as against 48,312 units in the corresponding period last year.

Domestic sales of commercial vehicles grew 86 per cent at 36,786 units as compared to 19,827 units in the same month last year.

Exports were, however, down 42 per cent at 16,549 units from 28,485 units in October 2021, the company said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajaj Auto Ltd
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp