Kia India sales rise 43 per cent in October to 23,323 units

The company dispatched 9,777 units of Seltos, 7,614 units of Sonet, 5,479 units of Carens and 301 units of Carnival to the dealers last month.

By PTI

NEW DELHI Kia India on Tuesday said its wholesales increased 43 per cent year-on-year to 23,323 units in October.

The automaker had dispatched 16,331 units to dealers in October 2021.

"The demand that all Kia products have managed to generate in the Indian market signifies exciting times for the brand. It tells us that our product strategy was right on point since the very beginning," Kia India Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Hardeep Singh Brar said in a statement.

The company has already crossed the 2-lakh cumulative sales mark in 2022 and with two months still remaining, the automaker is confident of ending the year on an unprecedented high, he added.

With consistent strong sales for successive months throughout the year, Kia India has truly established itself as a force to reckon with in the Indian automobile industry, Brar stated.

