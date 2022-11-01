Home Business

Nifty reclaims 18,000 level, Sensex closes above 60,000 as equity market rallies 1.3% 

Sensex closed the Monday session with a gain of 786 points at 60,749 and Nifty finished just above 18,000 - at 18,012, a gain of 225 points.

Published: 01st November 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The NSE Nifty on Monday reclaimed the 18,000 mark for the first time since September 13 this year, while the BSE Sensex closed well above 60,000 points after the two benchmarks rallied nearly 1.3% each on Monday, aided by a rally in the US market and fall in crude oil prices. 

Sensex closed the Monday session with a gain of 786 points at 60,749 and Nifty finished just above 18,000 - at 18,012, a gain of 225 points. In anticipation that the Federal Reserve will tone down its aggressive rate hike stance to tame inflation and a similar step would be followed by other central banks, the Sensex has risen over 3,000 points in October 2022. This rally was aided by strong Q2FY23 earnings reported by Banking and select IT firms. 

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The buoyancy of Wall Street was reflected well in the domestic market, also supported by sliding oil prices following weak Chinese factory data. US stocks recovered from a tech sell-off on hopes that the Fed would hint towards dialling down big interest-rate hikes.” International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.31% lower at $95.47 per barrel. This week, investors will closely track the outcome of policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England. A surprise meet of the RBI is also on the cards on November 3.

