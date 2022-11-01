Rate hike unlikely in central bank’s unscheduled meeting on November 3: Experts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even as speculations are rife over the possible agenda of the Reserve Bank of India’s unscheduled meeting on November 3, analysts and experts believe it is unlikely that the apex bank would take any rate action during the meeting.

Market is abuzz with speculation that RBI may go in for another rate hike in its November 3 meeting as the same is scheduled the very next day after the US Federal Reserve announces its policy decision.

They believe if the US Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points (as is expected by many analysts), the RBI may also go in for another hike in keeping pace with the US central bank.

However, State Bank of India Group Chief Economic Adviser Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh believes RBI’s November 3 meeting is to address purely the shortfall in meeting the inflation target for three successive quarters, and it is not going to take any rate action. “The current meeting on November 3 … is only a part of the regulatory obligation and we don’t foresee any other agenda to be announced at this meeting, even as it is scheduled a day after the Fed meet…,” he said in a note.

Kunal Kundu, India Economist at Societe General Corporate & Investment Banking, says: “Apart from the fact that the meeting will be held only for one day as against the usual three days for an MPC meeting to decide on the policy rate, the reference to 45ZN makes it clear that the meeting will be held for a different purpose.”

