FinMin proposes common ITR form for all taxpayers

NEW DELHI: In a bid to make tax return filing simpler and less time-consuming, finance ministry has proposed a common ITR form by merging all the existing returns of income except ITR 7.

However, the current ITR 1 and ITR 4 will continue, according to the ministry notification. With this, the taxpayers will have an option to either file the return in the existing (ITR1 or ITR4) or the proposed common ITR, at their convenience.

Under the common ITR, all the taxpayers will have to give certain basic information and details of bank accounts. Schedules for computation of total income, computation of tax, and a schedule for the tax payments will be applicable for all.

The tax department says that new proposed ITR has been designed in a much user-friendly way.

“The taxpayers will not be required to see the schedules that do not apply to them. It intends the smart design of schedules in a user-friendly manner with a better arrangement, logical flow, and increased scope of pre-filling. It will also facilitate the proper reconciliation of third-party data available with the department vis-a-vis the data to be reported in the ITR to reduce the compliance burden on the taxpayers,” the notification stated.

Under the existing system, there are seven kinds of Income Tax Returns forms – ITR-1 to ITR-7. taxpayers can choose from one of the seven depending on their source of income. “The new common ITR form would be available in parallel to old forms in ITR-1 and ITR-4 and the assessee belonging to ITR-1 and ITR-4 categories could choose to file old forms or the new, depending on convenience. Taxpayers filing return of income in Forms ITR-2, ITR-3, ITR-5 and ITR-6 would not have an option to file the old forms, once the new common form and related utility are notified,” according to the Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

As per Jhunjhunwala, the proposed draft of the new ITR form is designed to facilitate suitable reconciliation of third-party data available with the Income-tax Department vis-à-vis data to be reported in ITR, to reduce compliance burden on taxpayers.

