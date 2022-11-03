Home Business

Central govt approves Rs 51,875 crore for fertilizer subsidy

The Cabinet also gave its nod for higher ethanol price derived from different sugarcane-based raw materials under ethanol blended program ((EBP)  for the forthcoming sugar season 2022-23.

Image used for representational purpose.Laborers administering fertilizers at a vegetable farm. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government on Wednesday approved Rs 51,875 crore nutrient-based fertilizers subsidy for the second half of the current fiscal.  The decision will enable availability of phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers to the farmers during Rabi season of 2022-23 at affordable prices of fertilizers and support the agriculture sector.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Department of Fertilizers for per Kilogram rates of Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) for various Nutrients that is Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potash (K) and Sulphar (S) for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers for Rabi Season – 2022-23,” the government said in statement.

Volatility in global prices of fertilizers and raw materials has been primarily absorbed by the Centre. The Cabinet also gave its nod for higher ethanol price derived from different sugarcane-based raw materials under ethanol blended program ((EBP)  for the forthcoming sugar season 2022-23 from December 1, 2022, to October 31, 2023.

The price of ethanol from C-heavy molasses route has been raised from Rs 46.66 per litre to Rs 49.41 per litre. The price of ethanol from B heavy molasses route has been raised from Rs 59.08 per litre to Rs 60.73 per litre, while price of ethanol from sugarcane juice, sugar, sugar syrup route has been raised from Rs 63.45 per litre to Rs 65.61 per litre. 

