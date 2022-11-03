Home Business

Govt constitutes dedicated cell for ‘mission recruitment’ in CPSEs

These recruitments will be done by central ministries and departments themselves and via recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid growing concern over unemployment in the country and shrinking government jobs, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has set up a dedicated cell to facilitate implementation of “Mission Recruitment” in CPSEs.

The dedicated cell has directed the CPSEs concerned to nominate their nodal officers and upload relevant details on designated portal of Department of Personnel & Training, a document from the Department of Public Enterprises showed.

The dedicated cell had a couple of meetings with the nominated nodal officers recently.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched a recruitment drive “Rozgar Mela” for 10 lakh personnel. These recruitments will be done by central ministries and departments themselves and via recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board.

As per reports, the government has sought information pertaining to vacancies from all public sector undertakings and asked them to prepare a road map to fill them at the entry-level as well as at the senior level. It is to be noted that in 2020-21, the number of personnel employed has come down to 13.72 lakh as against 14.72 lakh in 2016-17.

As per the official data, total number of CPSEs operating in the country at the end of FY 21 stood at 255. Out of these 2,556 CPSEs, 177 were making profits and generated a profit of `1.89 lakh crore in FY21. According to people in the know, finance ministry also organised a meeting with the public sector banks and other financial institutions to examine employment situation and their monthly recruitment plan.

Earlier this year, the government in parliament had informed there were nearly 8.72 lakh posts vacant in several central government departments as of March 1, 2020. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in October touched 7.7%, up from 6.43% in September. Rural unemployment crossed 8% in October.

