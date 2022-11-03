Home Business

Hyderabad, Bengaluru, NCR housing market top pick for NRIs

The survey notes depreciating rupee value and the continuing buoyancy in the Indian residential real estate market are significant draws for NRIs to invest in their country of origin.

Published: 03rd November 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad, NCR (national capital region), and Bengaluru are top picks for NRIs (non-residential Indians) when it comes to investment in housing, according to CII-Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey released on Wednesday. 

The survey notes depreciating rupee value and the continuing buoyancy in the Indian residential real estate market are significant draws for NRIs to invest in their country of origin. In last year’s corresponding period survey, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai were the top picks for most NRIs. Interestingly, Mumbai comes a distant fourth this year on NRIs’ wish list.  

The survey had insights from 5,500 respondents, 7% were NRIs currently stationed in the US, Canada, Gulf, Europe, and various Asian countries. 60% of NRI respondents said that they will buy homes in one of the top three cities, with 22% focused on Hyderabad, 20% eyeing NCR, and 18% preferring Bengaluru. The Survey claims that more NRIs prefer investing in Indian real estate over stocks, mutual funds, gold, and fixed deposits. In the Surve’s current edition, 71% NRI respondents saw Indian housing as the best investment bet. This is markedly higher than the 55% in the pre-Covid edition.

Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head - Research, ANAROCK Group, said, “While domestic homeownership sentiment remains strong despite hardening home loan interest rates and property prices, the depreciating rupee value against the US dollar gives NRIs a distinct advantage.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NRI Housing market Consumer Sentiment Survey
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp