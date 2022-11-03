Hyderabad, Bengaluru, NCR housing market top pick for NRIs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad, NCR (national capital region), and Bengaluru are top picks for NRIs (non-residential Indians) when it comes to investment in housing, according to CII-Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey released on Wednesday.

The survey notes depreciating rupee value and the continuing buoyancy in the Indian residential real estate market are significant draws for NRIs to invest in their country of origin. In last year’s corresponding period survey, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai were the top picks for most NRIs. Interestingly, Mumbai comes a distant fourth this year on NRIs’ wish list.

The survey had insights from 5,500 respondents, 7% were NRIs currently stationed in the US, Canada, Gulf, Europe, and various Asian countries. 60% of NRI respondents said that they will buy homes in one of the top three cities, with 22% focused on Hyderabad, 20% eyeing NCR, and 18% preferring Bengaluru. The Survey claims that more NRIs prefer investing in Indian real estate over stocks, mutual funds, gold, and fixed deposits. In the Surve’s current edition, 71% NRI respondents saw Indian housing as the best investment bet. This is markedly higher than the 55% in the pre-Covid edition.

Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head - Research, ANAROCK Group, said, “While domestic homeownership sentiment remains strong despite hardening home loan interest rates and property prices, the depreciating rupee value against the US dollar gives NRIs a distinct advantage.”

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad, NCR (national capital region), and Bengaluru are top picks for NRIs (non-residential Indians) when it comes to investment in housing, according to CII-Anarock Consumer Sentiment Survey released on Wednesday. The survey notes depreciating rupee value and the continuing buoyancy in the Indian residential real estate market are significant draws for NRIs to invest in their country of origin. In last year’s corresponding period survey, Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai were the top picks for most NRIs. Interestingly, Mumbai comes a distant fourth this year on NRIs’ wish list. The survey had insights from 5,500 respondents, 7% were NRIs currently stationed in the US, Canada, Gulf, Europe, and various Asian countries. 60% of NRI respondents said that they will buy homes in one of the top three cities, with 22% focused on Hyderabad, 20% eyeing NCR, and 18% preferring Bengaluru. The Survey claims that more NRIs prefer investing in Indian real estate over stocks, mutual funds, gold, and fixed deposits. In the Surve’s current edition, 71% NRI respondents saw Indian housing as the best investment bet. This is markedly higher than the 55% in the pre-Covid edition. Prashant Thakur, Sr. Director & Head - Research, ANAROCK Group, said, “While domestic homeownership sentiment remains strong despite hardening home loan interest rates and property prices, the depreciating rupee value against the US dollar gives NRIs a distinct advantage.”