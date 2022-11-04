Home Business

Hero MotoCorp Q2 net dips 9% to Rs 682 crore 

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker had reported a net profit of Rs 748 crore for the same period of the previous financial year.

Published: 04th November 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 9% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 682 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, mainly on account of enhanced expenses and a slight fall in sales during the period.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker had reported a net profit of Rs 748 crore for the same period of the previous financial year. The revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,158 crore in Q2FY23 as against Rs 8,539 crore in the year-ago period, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s total expenses during the quarter rose 9% to Rs 8,292 crore from Rs 7,641 crore a year ago.  On a standalone basis, it reported a PAT of Rs 716 crore as against Rs 794 crore in the same period of last fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 9,075 crore in Q2 against Rs 8,453 crore in the year-ago period.

