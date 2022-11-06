Home Business

VIL pitches for tariff hike in telecom industry

It continued to focus on getting more customers on 4G networks by slashing its unlimited plans, even without a tariff increase.

Published: 06th November 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone logo outside its outlet. (File photo| PTI)

Vodafone logo outside its outlet. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom operator, has pitched for an increase in tariff to support continued investments. The company said telecom tariffs in India continued to remain at unsustainable level and the industry needs tariff correction. 

“It is important to note that despite the price intervention made in the last one year, tariffs in India continue to remain at unsustainable levels. And we believe that industry needs further tariff correction to support the continued investments, going forward,” said Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra during the company’s analyst call on Q2FY23 earnings on Friday.

He further said, in the last one year, the company has taken several tariff interventions including entry-level plans. It continued to focus on getting more customers on 4G networks by slashing its unlimited plans, even without a tariff increase. “We have seen ARPU growth for five consecutive quarters now,” said Moondra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vodafone Idea Tariff Tariff hike Telecom industry
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp