VIL pitches for tariff hike in telecom industry

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea, India’s third-largest telecom operator, has pitched for an increase in tariff to support continued investments. The company said telecom tariffs in India continued to remain at unsustainable level and the industry needs tariff correction.

“It is important to note that despite the price intervention made in the last one year, tariffs in India continue to remain at unsustainable levels. And we believe that industry needs further tariff correction to support the continued investments, going forward,” said Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra during the company’s analyst call on Q2FY23 earnings on Friday.

He further said, in the last one year, the company has taken several tariff interventions including entry-level plans. It continued to focus on getting more customers on 4G networks by slashing its unlimited plans, even without a tariff increase. “We have seen ARPU growth for five consecutive quarters now,” said Moondra.

