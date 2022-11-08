Home Business

Adidas names CEO of rival Puma as new boss

Adidas has faced months of turmoil which have hit sales. The company lowered its outlook for 2022 in July due in part to continuing severe coronavirus restrictions in key market China.

Published: 08th November 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Bjorn Gulden

Bjorn Gulden

By AFP

BERLIN: Adidas on Tuesday named Bjorn Gulden, chief of rival outfitter Puma, as its new CEO as the German sportswear giant seeks to emerge from months of turbulence.

Gulden, a Norwegian former professional football and handball player, will take on the role from January next year, replacing current CEO Kasper Rorsted, Adidas said.

The 57-year-old "brings almost 30 years of experience in the sporting goods and footwear industry," said Thomas Rabe, chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas.

"As CEO of Puma, he re-invigorated the brand and led the company to record results... Gulden will head Adidas into a new era of strength".

Adidas has faced months of turmoil which have hit sales. The company lowered its outlook for 2022 in July due in part to continuing severe coronavirus restrictions in key market China.

The group also cut ties with Kanye West at the end of October after a series of anti-Semitic tweets by the rapper caused an outcry.

Adidas ended production of the highly successful "Yeezy" line designed together with West, a move that would slash the company's net income in 2022 by "up to 250 million euros ($246 million)".

Both Adidas and Puma are based in the Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach, close to Nuremberg.

The twin companies were founded by two brothers. Adolf Dassler began Adidas before his brother, Rudolf, with whom he had a fierce rivalry, established Puma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adidas Bjorn Gulden Puma Kasper Rorsted
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp