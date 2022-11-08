Home Business

Bank strike on November 19, services likely to be hit

Published: 08th November 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

PSB, PSU, banks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Online Desk

The members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest on November 19 following which banking services are likely to remain affected, reports said.

Earlier in October, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told IANS that the members will strike work to protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.”

He said the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves.

"There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam told his members, as per the IANS report.

According to a report, November 19, is the third Saturday. All banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays.

Comments

