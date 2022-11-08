Bank strike on November 19, services likely to be hit

By Online Desk

The members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest on November 19 following which banking services are likely to remain affected, reports said.

Earlier in October, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told IANS that the members will strike work to protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.”

He said the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves.

"There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam told his members, as per the IANS report.

DA - 30 SLAB MORE FROM NOVEMBER 2022#AIBEA pic.twitter.com/7AL5M12kOc — CH VENKATACHALAM (@ChVenkatachalam) October 31, 2022

According to a report, November 19, is the third Saturday. All banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays.

The members of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) have called a nationwide day-long protest on November 19 following which banking services are likely to remain affected, reports said. Earlier in October, AIBEA General Secretary CH Venkatachalam told IANS that the members will strike work to protest against the “targeted victimisation of bankers for being active in the union.” He said the “attacks have not only increased lately but there is also a common thread in all moves. March on..#BankStrike#AIBEA pic.twitter.com/cmhwggzt8n — CH VENKATACHALAM (@ChVenkatachalam) October 31, 2022 "There is a design in these attacks. There is some method in the madness. Hence, we have to resist, retort and repulse these attacks at the AIBEA level as a whole," Venkatachalam told his members, as per the IANS report. DA - 30 SLAB MORE FROM NOVEMBER 2022#AIBEA pic.twitter.com/7AL5M12kOc — CH VENKATACHALAM (@ChVenkatachalam) October 31, 2022 According to a report, November 19, is the third Saturday. All banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays.