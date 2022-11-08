Home Business

Banks inadequately pricing risks, scurry to garner deposits and lend more: SBI report

The average net durable liquidity injected into the banking system in April 2022 was Rs 8.3 lakh crore, which is nearly a third of that now at Rs 3 lakh crore.

Published: 08th November 2022 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amidst liquidity tightening and decadal high credit growth of over 18 per cent and deposit growth falling way behind, a report has warned that banks are not adequately pricing their risks from both asset and liabilities sides.

The liquidity crunch is primarily because the Reserve Bank has been sucking out funds from the system as it fights to tame inflation which has been much above its band of 4 per cent for the past 10 months of the year.

This has prompted the RBI to frontload its inflation fight by increasing the policy rates by 190 basis points to pre-pandemic levels since the war on Ukraine began.

The average net durable liquidity injected into the banking system in April 2022 was Rs 8.3 lakh crore, which is nearly a third of that now at Rs 3 lakh crore.

Atop this, the government has spent a large part of its cash balances in the Diwali week, and as a result the net LAF (liquidity adjust facility) in the system, which was hitherto negative, has improved of late.

Bonus payments by the government and the private sector also helped.

Even as the banking system has moved closer to a calibrated liquidity coupled with higher signalling rates, one thing has still not changed is that credit risks are not getting adequately priced in, even as credit demand is at a decadal high and liquidity remains significantly downsized, argues Soumya Kanti Ghosh, the group chief economic adviser at the State Bank of India, in a report.

According to the report, what is still intriguing, however, is that even as the banking system is witnessing a net LAF deficit, market sources point out that risk premia over and above core funding costs are not fairly acknowledging the inherent credit risk.

ALSO READ | Tata Power partners with SBI for payment of power bills

For example, short-tenor working capital loans for less than one year are given at lower than 6 per cent and are linked to one-month/three-month T-bill rates, while 10- and 15-year loans are priced at less than 7 per cent.

It is to be noted that the 10-year G-Sec is currently trading at around 7.46 per cent, while the 91-day T-bill is trading at around 6.44 per cent and the 364-day T-bill at around 6.97 per cent.

The average core funding cost of the banking system is at around 6.2 per cent now, while the reverse repo rate is at 5.65 per cent.

No wonder, banks are currently engaged in a fierce war to raise deposits, with rates being offered up to 7.75 per cent in select maturities.

Additionally, banks are now mobilising certificates of deposit (CDs) at rates as high as 7.97 per cent for a 360 days paper.

Further, a few banks have raised CDs at 7.15 per cent for 92 days. Thus a significant part of the funding gap is also being made up by CD mobilisation.

The outstanding CDs stood at Rs 2.41 lakh crore on October 21, compared to just Rs 0.57 lakh crore a year ago.

The CP market is also witnessing significant churn with primary issuances of short-term paper coming down drastically to Rs 0.78 lakh crore after touching a high of around Rs 2.9 lakh crore in November 2021.

The yields have also increased by 255 basis points (bps) since April 2022 and were at 6.92 per cent in October 2022, he says in the report.

The report also notes that such pricing war for both fundraising and lending is mostly restricted to AAA-rated borrowers and ultimately it lowers the risk-weighted assets thereby lowering the capital requirements.

To nudge large borrowers to move towards the corporate bonds market, the RBI had mooted the idea of a normally permitted lending limit (NPLL) for them.

ALSO READ | SBI net profit rises 74 per cent to Rs 13,265 crore; BoB profit up 59 per cent

But the current pricing trend is negating both this concept as well as the logic of tenor premium. Ideally, benchmark yields should move down if the risk is underpriced. Interestingly, banks adjusted deposit rates significantly upwards in October.

Also, given that 45 per cent of bank deposits are the low-cost CASA (current account savings account), it is only 55 per cent of the term deposits that need adjustments and hence ideally, the 190 bps increase in the repo rate could result in 105 bps increase in the deposit rates of the latter category.

Banks with better franchise and digital orientation will ensure that retail deposits triumph over wholesale deposit mobilisation in the long run, coupled with the fact that meeting the liquidity coverage ratio or the LCR norms is the exclusive prerogative of mobilising only through retail deposits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
banks pricing risks Reserve Bank deposits loans
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp