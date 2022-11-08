Home Business

Emirates buys 5 Boeing 777 freighters in USD 1.7B-valued deal

Emirates, a state-owned airline based at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, has a current fleet of 118 double-decker Airbus A380s and 134 Boeing 777s.

Published: 08th November 2022 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Boeing 777

A shipment is offloaded from an Emirates Airlines Boing 777 at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Long-hauled carrier Emirates is buying five Boeing 777 freighters in a deal valued at more than USD 1.7 billion, further expanding its cargo flight capacity, the two companies announced Tuesday.

Emirates previously announced a USD 1 billion investment in its cargo flights, including buying two new Boeing 777s and converting 10 Boeing 700-300ER passenger planes into freighter aircraft. The two new aircraft joined Emirates' fleet in 2022, while the conversions are scheduled to begin in 2023.

Emirates already operates 11 Boeing 777 freighters. The airline said this order put its total orders at 200 wide-body aircraft.

“This order reflects Emirates’ confidence in air freight demand and overall aviation sector growth. It lays the ground for our continued growth, which is driven by the reach of our diverse global network,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and CEO.

Emirates, a state-owned airline based at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, has a current fleet of 118 double-decker Airbus A380s and 134 Boeing 777s.

While the deal is valued at over USD 1.7 billion, airlines and manufacturers typically negotiate discounts on bulk purchases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emirates Boeing 777 freighters
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp