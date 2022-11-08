Home Business

India saw 6 per cent decline in hiring in October amid funding winter: Report

Artificial intelligence and Blockchain are transforming the BFSI sector, while the onset of 5G is transforming the growth of telecom.

Published: 08th November 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

Hiring

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India saw a 6 per cent drop in hiring activity (year-on-year) in October, amid changing patterns in the start-up ecosystem, funding winter and fears of an upcoming recession, a report showed on Tuesday.

Month-on-month job postings also saw a 5 per cent decline in the country.

However, with companies ramping up internal initiatives to facilitate growth and government interventions in promising sectors, hiring projections for the coming months are expected to pick up, according to Monster Employment Index.

The ongoing global economic contraction has trickled down to India with recruiters adopting a cautious approach to hiring.

Amid the slowdown, jobs in automation showcased an increase (34 per cent) in hiring activity with companies maximising efficiency and productivity through tech.

Similarly, industries such as banking and finance and telecom did well, with technology driving innovation and growth in both sectors.

Artificial intelligence and Blockchain are transforming the BFSI sector, while the onset of 5G is transforming the growth of telecom.

"While macroeconomic conditions have pushed companies to adopt a watchful approach to hiring, the need for skilled talent is unlikely to ever go away. Hence, it is important that today's workforce upskill and reskill themselves on an individual and organisational level," said Sekhar Garisa, CEO, of Monster.com, a Quess company.

Tier 2 cities such as Coimbatore and Ahmedabad posted a marginal incline in job activity on an annual basis whereas demand fell in major metropolitan cities of India.

Among tier 1 cities, hiring remained stable in Mumbai whereas metros such as Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad posted a downward trend in recruitment activities.

Industries such as BPO/ITES and Media and Entertainment continued to demonstrate a declining hiring trend from the year-ago level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hiring funding winter Employment
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp